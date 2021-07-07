Rienda Plans Remain Set for Rancho Mission Viejo

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff report

Plans for a new housing development in Rancho Mission Viejo are still on track.

RMV officials announced in a June 29 news release that escrow had officially closed on land for the new Village of Rienda.

“Closing escrow is a very important and exciting step forward in the development of the Village of Rienda at Rancho Mission Viejo,” said Paul Johnson, executive vice president of community development for Rancho Mission Viejo, in the news release. “We are looking forward to all that’s to come over the course of the next year, and know that homebuyers will be blown away by the community lifestyle we’ve created.”

Rancho Mission Viejo plans to offer more housing options, this time through the upcoming Village of Rienda. Photos: Eric Figge and The New Home Company.

Rienda is still scheduled to open in spring 2022. The first phase is planned to include 671 homes in seven neighborhoods.

Rienda residents can expect to enjoy amenities common at The Ranch, including fitness classes, happy hours, and other gatherings and events.

Four neighborhood builders—Lennar, Meritage Homes, PulteGroup and Tri Pointe Homes—will be involved in bringing Rienda to life.

“With its unmatched location, variety of amenities and spectacular natural surroundings, Rienda at Rancho Mission Viejo is a one-of-a kind community and a perfect fit for Pulte Homes,” said Chris Edgar, PulteGroup’s division president for Southern California. “We are thrilled to offer our innovative home designs that give buyers the ability to create personalized spaces to fit their everyday living and entertainment needs.”

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

