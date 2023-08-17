By Clara Helm

Rancho Mission Viejo continues to grow as six new neighborhoods will open for home sales in the Rienda Village this fall.

Located at the heart of The Ranch and near The Nature Reserve, the Rienda Village is home to 10 neighborhoods that are on the market. Since homes in Rienda first opened for sale on April 22, 69% of its homes have been sold or reserved, according to The Ranch

Rienda’s new neighborhoods will contain 514 homes to go online for sale, all with unique styles and varying neighborhood builders.

Lennar will build three-story townhomes in the Mariposa neighborhood, while Trumark Homes will construct two-story attached townhomes in Willow. Two-story duet homes will be built in the Juniper and Flora neighborhoods by Pulte Homes and Lennar, respectively.

Over in the Heatherly and Bloom neighborhoods, Tri Pointe Homes and Shea Homes will, respectively, construct single-family detached homes.

The style of the homes in these neighborhoods differs, with some emulating farmhouse styles while others utilize progressive Spanish or contemporary styles.

The homes have unique features because of the different builders used for the neighborhoods, but many of them include single-bedroom options, customizable spaces, lofts, outdoor spaces, and other features.

The homes start from the low $500,000’s, geared towards first-time homeowners, and reach up to the low $1 million price range.

For smaller families, the Mariposa and Willow townhomes with their smaller floor plans ranging from 910 to 1,663 square feet may seem appealing.

With floor plans ranging from 1,000 to 2,100 square feet, the Juniper, Flora, Heatherly and Bloom homes are geared toward larger families.

In terms of amenities, all the neighborhoods are within proximity to open space at The Nature Reserve and the denser neighborhoods will be near walking trails.

Residents will also have access to Ranch Camp at Rienda, which includes the Heritage House, a fitness center and a lagoon-style pool. Ranch residents have access to all amenities located within The Ranch, including in the Villages of Sendero and Esencia.

According to The Ranch, there has been a strong online interest in the six new neighborhoods which they attribute to being attainably priced homes in a coveted Orange County location.

The Ranch plans to expand its neighborhoods in the future and continue adding to the Rienda community. At full development, the Rienda will include 2,500 homes and 200 apartments.