An ice cream shop, Mexican restaurant, and other food options are coming to San Juan Capistrano’s Los Rios Historic District later this year.

River Street Marketplace, a new shopping and community center helmed by local developer Dan Almquist, recently announced a slew of more than 20 business tenants that have signed on and will eventually open in the area.

The center will have several buildings, each with a theme and intended to replicate what visiting a working ranch feels like.

“Much has been said about San Juan Capistrano becoming a hotspot destination and we’re so incredibly proud to help usher in a new chapter for the city and community,” said Dan Almquist, managing partner of ALMQUIST, a development firm formerly known as Frontier Real Estate Investment.

“River Street Marketplace will be a perfect mix of locally-beloved concepts and nationally-established brands that will all ultimately celebrate California culture and heritage,” Almquist continued.

Mexican restaurant La Vaquera will be among the restaurants opening. The eatery is helmed by Acme Hospitality Group out of Santa Barbara.

“Cooking over crackling wood fire with fresh ingredients and generations-old recipes will be key at La Vaquera, which will highlight authentic Ranchero cuisine with an ambiance that will evoke a romantic notion of Old Mexico,” a news release said.

McConnell’s Ice Cream will provide the sweeter offerings with its first Orange County location.

“Ice cream fans can look forward to beloved best-selling ice cream flavors such as Eureka lemon and marionberry, double peanut butter chip, Turkish coffee, and chocolate-covered strawberries, in addition to unique new seasonal flavors for the San Juan Capistrano location,” the news release said.

Other tenants include fried chicken spot Bred’s Hot Chicken, local brewery Capistrano Brewing, female clothing boutique Common Thread, Western clothing shop Wildfire Mercantile, boba tea spot Kozan Teahouse & Boba, and butcher shop The Meat Cellar Market and Steakhouse.

River Street Marketplace is expected to open towards the end of this year and will have open space for pedestrians to walk around and relax.