Those driving along Del Obispo Street and looking north onto the construction at Paseo Adelanto won’t have to see wire fences for too much longer, according to River Street Marketplace development officials.

Dan Almquist, managing partner of the project’s sponsor ALMQUIST, said work on the 60,000-square-foot development is projected to finish around early 2024, with tenants opening throughout the first quarter of the year.

The project, which broke ground in early 2022 and has been in the works for about eight years, will be a commercial village that blends “modern dining concepts and curated art,” as well as other businesses.

Rodeo at River Street, another iteration of multiple food halls under the Rodeo Public Market brand, will be prominently featured.

Unexpected delays have popped up as with most projects, Almquist said, citing the wet winter in 2022.

“It’s really different than any other retail project I’ve worked on before,” he said. “It’s just a lot of detail, so we’re being really mindful and thoughtful to make sure that we get everything perfect.”

Tenants will include Capistrano Brewing, McConnell’s Ice Cream, and Western apparel shop Wildfire Mercantile.

Almquist also said the development has secured between 85% to 90% of its tenants and is conducting negotiations to fill the final spots.

“It’s not just about filling the space, it’s making sure that there really is a lot of synergy,” he continued. “We’re presenting something to the community that offers something for everybody.”