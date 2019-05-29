RMV Attracts Homebuyers with Updated Website

By Zara Flores

The tight-knit community of Rancho Mission Viejo welcomes potential homebuyers to the last working ranch in Orange County through its newly upgraded website.

The new website, RanchoMissionViejo.com, features an opening montage of the historic land on which RMV sits, “nestled between Cleveland National Forest and the historic town of San Juan Capistrano five miles from the beach.”

The website was designed by Greenhaus Agency, which works to create emotionally compelling campaigns.

Stephanie Walker, director of marketing for Rancho Mission Viejo, LLC, said the website was developed in a collaborative effort between Greenhaus and The Ranch, resulting in more organic content, as well as an in-depth and intimate look at the community.

Since the website launched on April 23, the site visitation has significantly increased, and it’s had a very positive response from current residents and prospective buyers, according to Walker.

The ultimate goal of the new website was to simplify and streamline the information for users and showcase all of the unique qualities and amenities of the RMV community. One of the main benefits of the site is that a lot of the information and content provided to users is resident-driven, from the point of view of current residents.

For residents, the content allows them to express their thoughts on the community, while prospective buyers are able to view photos and read testimonials from those actually living on The Ranch.

The new website offers loads of information for everything RMV, from Esencia School to Gavilan 55+ Lifestyle. The community amenities include clubhouses, gyms, pools, playgrounds, parks, and wouldn’t be complete without nature trails and farms.

The list of amenities and events hosted in the community read more like a five-star resort than a community.

“The unique lifestyle found at Rancho Mission Viejo is unmatched by any other community in the region,” Walker said.

The website also offers a customizable search of homes for prospective buyers. The search for a new home can be narrowed down by price, square footage, number of bedrooms and bathrooms and by neighborhood. Images and floor plans are readily available to get a better feel of the home, right from your computer screen.

The design of the website was created with Greenhaus’s attention to detail and RMV’s love for the community, which helped to capture and encapsulate the town’s feel and environment.