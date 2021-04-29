RMV Partners with OC Bike Coalition to Promote Cycling in Community

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Given the area’s wide-open natural land and extensive transportation schematics, riding a bicycle around Rancho Mission Viejo is a natural fit.

With that in mind, the community—specifically, RanchRide, which serves as the area’s transportation management association—has partnered with the Orange County Bike Coalition to encourage cycling and host biking events. Wendy Silvani, executive director of RanchRide, said the association helps people figure out how to get around without necessarily having to drive themselves.

They’re also looking to get people into more active forms of transportation such as cycling, an activity that has become even more popular during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RanchRide has spoken with the OC Bike Coalition over Zoom about safety measures to take while cycling.

“The people who attended that Zoom seminar thought it was so engaging, they asked us to do it again,” Silvani said.

The groups recently hosted a bike ride from Sendero Field down to the train station area in San Juan Capistrano. Bill Sellin, OC Bike Coalition volunteer, said they had a good turnout.

RanchLife and the Orange County Bike Coalition recently teamed up for a cycling ride from Rancho Mission Viejo to San Juan Capistrano. Photo: Courtesy of Laura Tatum, RanchLife.

The ride was an opportunity for people to meet each other and maybe think about starting their own bike club, Sellin said.

Improved health and a longer lifespan, along with being out in the fresh air, are some of the advantages to cycling, he said.

“You can hear the birds,” Sellin said. “We interacted with people on horses.”

Sellin also noted bicycles are less expensive than cars. Residents can get to RMV’s shopping areas and parks by bicycle, given the community’s bike and neighborhood electric vehicle-friendly pathways.

“You can really get around,” Silvani said. “You can get to all of our community amenities.”

