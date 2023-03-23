San Juan Capistrano Mayor Howard Hart has mentioned wanting to get get a selfie with actor Dennis Quaid, who was supposed to be the Grand Marshal for this year’s Swallows Day Parade.

That won’t happen, because Quaid had to cancel appearing in the parade due to a busy professional schedule.

Olympic equestrian coach Robert Ridland, who manages the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park along with his wife, Hillary Ridland, will replace Quaid in the role.

Jim Taylor, president of the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association—which organizes the parade—said Quaid regrets having to drop out. Taylor reached out to other celebrities about being in the parade, but he wasn’t able to secure another famous face.

The Ridlands will be riding in the parade, which will take place in Downtown San Juan on March 25.