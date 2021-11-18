Rotary Club Collects Items for Thanksgiving Giveaway

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

The Rotary Club of San Juan Capistrano will hold its annual Thanksgiving Dinner Food Drive for Camp Pendleton and needy families in San Juan Capistrano on Saturday, November 20, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Donors can see what to give by picking up a “needed list” from a San Juan Hills or Dana Hills High School student at the door of one of four participating grocery stores: Vons on Camino Capistrano in San Juan Capistrano, Irvine Ranch Market, Ralphs on Golden Lantern Street in Dana Point, or Albertsons on Del Obispo Street.

Extra purchased items can be given to a Rotary Club team member, including students.

