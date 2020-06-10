Rotary Club Donates Face Shields By Capo Dispatch On June 10, 2020June 10, 2020 0 Staff report The San Juan Capistrano Rotary Club recently assembled and donated 250 face shields to local business owners so people can limit the spread of COVID-19. The San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce reportedly assisted with the shield deliveries. The San Juan Capistrano Rotary Club recently assembled and donated 250 face shields to local business owners. Photo courtesy of John Caldwell. San Juan Photo & Digital and Accent Portraits By Diana are owners Scott and Diana Schmitt enjoy their new face shields. Photo courtesy of John Caldwell. Share this:SharePrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditTumblr CaliforniacoronavirusCOVID-19face shieldsOrange CountyRotary ClubSan Juan CapistranoSan Juan Capistrano Rotary Club sharing Post navigation Previous Post Hoag Hospital Equipped to Treat Patients During PandemicNext Post Equestrian Fundraiser Going Virtual This Year About The Author Capo Dispatch
