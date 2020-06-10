Rotary Club Donates Face Shields

Staff report

The San Juan Capistrano Rotary Club recently assembled and donated 250 face shields to local business owners so people can limit the spread of COVID-19. The San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce reportedly assisted with the shield deliveries.

