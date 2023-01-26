The San Juan Rotary Club had toys left over from a Christmas toy drive, which it, in turn, gave to children dealing with homelessness or unstable housing conditions.

The toys were donated to the Illumination Foundation, an Orange-based nonprofit that helps kids in such circumstances.

“These toys will fill the hearts of our children and families in our emergency shelters and housing programs,” said Pooja Bhalla, co-chief executive officer for the Illumination Foundation.

More than 200 toys were given away.

“The foundation provides housing and health care services that support the healthy development of families and children who are unstably housed or homeless,” a news release from the Rotary Club said. “Illumination Foundation’s mission is to disrupt the cycle of homelessness in Southern California by providing a comprehensive safety net of client-centered services for the most vulnerable individuals, families and children.”