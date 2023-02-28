In celebration of the upcoming Earth Day holiday, the Rotary Club of San Juan Capistrano is donating a tree for Four Oaks Park.

Larry Kramer—Rotary representative, environmental advocate, and former San Juan Mayor—specifically proposed to purchase and plant a California Bay Laurel Tree at the park. The Rotary Club would cover the full cost of putting up the tree, and ongoing maintenance will be absorbed within the city’s public works operating budget.

“Staff has gone out to the park and deemed a proper location that is a suitable location for this tree and feels it will nicely complement the existing trees out on the property,” San Juan Community Services Director Heidi Ivanoff said.

Earth Day will be observed on April 22 this year.

Kramer said the Rotary Club, a nonprofit that aims to enhance community well-being through donations and other benevolent projects, decided to make environmentalism an area of interest two years ago.

“We’re looking for things to do, primarily in the city,” Kramer said. “One of the things we think would be good to do is plant trees where needed.”

Kramer is also a member of the local chapter of Citizens’ Climate Education, a group that raises awareness of climate change and related issues.

During a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 27, the San Juan Capistrano Parks, Equestrian, and Community Services Commission approved issuing a recommendation to the City Council to authorize the planting.

“I just would like to say thank you to the Rotary Club for their consideration of beautifying these local areas of San Juan Capistrano,” Commissioner Shelly Barker said. “It sounds like a lovely tree to put in there, and I’m sure it’s going to be very appreciated.”

Kramer said the Parks, Equestrian, and Community Services Commission is welcome to give ideas of local environmental initiatives in which the Rotary Club can invest money.

“We’ll be looking at new things to do next year,” Kramer said.

Other commissioners thanked Kramer and the Rotary Club for the donation.

In other news from the meeting, commissioners prioritized suggested improvements for Mission Bell Park on Alipaz Street. Based on community input, Community Services staff identified several improvements that would enhance the community’s use of the park, including adding a bike rack and shade structure over play areas.

Installing a perimeter fence, enhancing the landscape, and replacing the current aging play structures (including swings) were among improvements named by commissioners as priorities. Commissioners also favored adding a bike rack and adding shaded structures over benches.

Community Services staff will next evaluate cost, materials, and anticipated construction timelines associated with the recommendations for further Commission discussion and future City Council consideration, according to an agenda report.