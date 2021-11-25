Rotary Club Helps Out Needy Families Before Thanksgiving

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Staff report
Featured photo courtesy of the Rotary Club of San Juan Capistrano
Needy families received assistance from the Rotary Club of San Juan Capistrano on the Saturday before Thanksgiving in the form of 100 free distributed turkey dinner meals.
Half of the multicourse meals went to families living in San Juan and the other half went to young military families at Camp Pendleton, according to Rotary Club member John Caldwell.
Donations for the meals were collected through shoppers at local grocery stores, who bought items after being given a list of requested goods by members and affiliated volunteers.
“The last step was filling each large bag and handing it out at the Rotary Scout Hut in San Juan Capistrano,” Caldwell said. “It was a feel-good success!”
