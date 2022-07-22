Rotary Club of San Juan Capistrano Recognized as Best in Regional District

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff report

The Rotary Club of San Juan Capistrano was recently honored as the best rotary club in Rotary International’s District 5320, which covers all of Orange County and parts of Los Angeles County.

The criteria for the annual ranking among the 48 clubs include projects that improve the human condition based on humanitarian, intercultural and educational projects, a news release said.

The award was announced at the Rotary Club of San Juan Capistrano’s meeting grounds by Rotary District 5320 Governor Cisca Stellhorn.

Jerry Neve (left), past president of the Rotary Club of San Juan Capistrano, accepts an award for best rotary club in the regional district from Rotary District 5320 Governor Cisca Stellhorn. Photo: Courtesy of the Rotary Club of San Juan Capistrano

“The San Juan club does it all and always in a big way,” Stellhorn said. “And, boy, do they have fun.”

The club’s activities over the past year included car shows, sponsoring the Festival of the Butterflies, giving Christmas gifts to children and donating Thanksgiving meals to families.

“The Rotarians built a house for a family in Mexico, donated 200 pairs of shoes and provided a dental and vision clinic,” the news release said. “They supported middle school students in running the L.A. Marathon and provided over 20 scholarships. On Swallows Day, they served breakfasts to Fiesta Association workers and Camp Pendleton Marines, donated $40,000 to Ukraine Aid and much more.”

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

