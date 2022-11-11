Rotary Club Plans to Distribute Thanksgiving Meals to Marine and Needy Families

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

The Rotary Club of San Juan Capistrano is continuing their mission of doing good deeds.

The organization will gather more than 100 Thanksgiving dinners for Camp Pendleton Marine families and local residents in need on Nov. 19, the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

“The meals will be assembled from food donations provided by generous grocery shoppers at Vons, Irvine Ranch Market, Albertsons, and Ralphs in and around San Juan Capistrano,” a news release said. “As shoppers enter the store, they will be handed a ‘Need List’ to help them choose items while shopping for their own families. As shoppers leave, the donated food items will be dropped off at a collection table.”

Rotarians will then box up the meals and distribute them at the Rotary Scout Hut in San Juan Capistrano.

