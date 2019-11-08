Saddleback Valley Christian School Students Helping People in Developing World

Staff report

Saddleback Valley Christian School has launched a new partnership with international humanitarian organization World Vision to teach students about other communities and help people in the developing world.

“On Wednesday, Oct. 29, students gathered for the launch of the World Vision Ignite partnership at Saddleback Valley Christian School,” a news release stated. “Internationally known humanitarian speaker Steve Haas from World Vision delivered a message to the student body in three assemblies—setting a vision of the life-changing experience that awaits SVC students.”

The Saddleback Valley Christian community began a one-week experience on Monday, Nov. 4, to understand extreme poverty, including being hungry and not having enough water or clean clothes. Other activities, including one-on-one interaction with sponsored children, are also planned during the school year.

“Throughout the school year, students will learn about the root causes of poverty, and work on projects locally and globally to help other children live better lives, ensuring that all children have enough to eat, a safe place to live, and a chance to learn,” the release said. “Funding from the partnership with World Vision will support long-term community development, helping ensure that all children not only have help for today, but a bright future long-term. A set group of students and school leaders will culminate the year of Ignite with a trip to visit the children and communities Saddleback is supporting.”