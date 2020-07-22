San Clemente Resident Named Administrator at Upcoming Living Assisted Community

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

San Clemente resident Kelly Conk has been named administrator for the new Orchards Health Center in Rancho Mission Viejo. The Orchards is an assisted living and memory care community expected to open in October, adjacent to retirement community Reata Glen.

Kelly Conk, a San Clemente resident, will serve as the administrator at Orchards Health Center in Rancho Mission Viejo. Photo: Courtesy of The Orchards

Conk will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of The Orchards, including resident and family satisfaction, regulatory compliance, financial management and employee engagement, a press release stated.

Conk is a licensed nursing home administrator and a certified Residential Care for the Elderly administrator in California. She was vice president of operations for a health care management company and the administrator of a five-star skilled nursing facility in Long Beach prior to joining The Orchards.

“Conk was also the owner and president of Post-Acute Care Management Inc., where she developed and implemented transitional care programs between skilled nursing facilities and acute care hospitals,” the press release said. “Conk graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor of science. She later graduated from the California Association of Health Facilities’ Long-term Care Leadership Academy and the California Department of Public Health Nursing Home Administrator preceptor program.”

Suzanne Nasraty, executive director for Reata Glen, said Conk’s expertise and experience with health care communities will be critical to the long-term success of The Orchards.

“Her solid background in staff relations and talent management will also serve her well while overseeing the daily needs and demands of the health center,” Nasarty said.

Assisted living at the community will offer 58 apartments, amenities such as rooms for family visitation, and an outdoor courtyard.