San Clemente Teen Builds Helmet Cabinets for Shea Center

Staff report

Two new rider helmet cabinets at the J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center come courtesy of Zachary Sloss.

Zachary, 17, from San Clemnete, built the cabinets as part of his Eagle Scout Project, according to Shea Center spokesperson John Caldwell. Zachary, a member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 774, has been a long-time volunteer at the San Juan equestrian therapy center.

San Clemente teen Zachary Sloss gave back to the Shea Center in San Juan Capistrano by building helmet cabinets for them. Photo: Courtesy of the Sloss family

His family, fellow troop members, and a family friend assisted in the project.

“I learned leadership skills, when to listen to feedback, the process of designing and carrying out the project from budgeting to shopping to fundraising and construction,” Zachary said. “I learned to design the cabinets through help from my freshman engineering class and my older brother.”

Zachary Sloss, 17, designed and built the cabinets, with help from others. Photo: Courtesy of the Sloss family

The project began after Zachary reached out to Shea Center’s Assistant Facilities Manager Dan Edwards when he noticed existing cabinets were difficult to open and close, Caldwell said.

The cabinets were built for an Eagle Scout project. Photo: Courtesy of the Sloss family



In other news, the Shea Center also recently received a $2,000 grant from Incenter Cares, which helps nonprofits. The Shea Center was one of 15 nonprofits across the country Incenter Cares gave a grant to.

