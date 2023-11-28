The California State Senate’s Transportation Subcommittee on LOSSAN Rail Corridor Resiliency, which is chaired by State Sen. Catherine Blakespear, will meet in San Clemente on Dec. 11 to hold its third informational hearing.

The subcommittee previously met on May 15 and Aug. 15 to determine its goals and discuss the benefits of and future threats to the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor. Additionally, it discussed the need for federal and state investment.

At the mid-August meeting, officials from the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) and the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, as well as Dr. Julie Kalansky, an operations manager at the Scripps Institute of Oceanography, all provided presentations about the future of the rail corridor.

“This corridor is one of the most significant state-funded corridors in the country,” said Chad Edison, CalSTA chief deputy secretary for Rail and Transit. “It has the highest ridership of any corridor outside of the Northeast Corridor.”

Edison spoke about the importance of the corridor to the global supply chain and goods movement and the national defense industry, and outlined the state’s rail plan vision. Ridership could increase by millions each year, according to Edison, who said the state’s other transportation resources are “constrained.”

Additionally, the vision includes intercity trains running between Los Angeles and San Diego every 30 minutes over an 18-hour service period daily, connecting to other Southern California destinations such as the Antelope Valley and Inland Empire, and using zero-emission trains.

Future threats include erosion, flooding and sea-level rise, Edison added, with issues surfacing at the northern end of the corridor in addition to bluff failures and erosion at Del Mar and San Clemente.

“While the short-term focus here is on shoring up the reliability of the corridor, we are determined to put funding towards the studies that look at planning the future,” said Edison. “Just in the last year, $365 million has been made available for bluff stabilization and planning efforts.”

Looking at the need for investment, Edison listed current state and potential federal sources that include: California’s Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP); programs under Senate Bill 1; the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRSI) program; and getting Federal Transit Administration funding.

“The federal programs are very important to our pursuit,” Edison said. “We are putting in grant applications; we’re working with (the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency and the San Diego Association of Governments) and OCTA and others on those applications when we have the chance to apply for them.”

However, the known sources won’t be enough to accomplish the initiatives mentioned, Edison continued, saying that the state would need at least $10 billion to do large-scale rail relocation.

The Dec. 11 meeting will occur at 9 a.m. in the City Council Chambers of San Clemente City Hall, located at 910 Calle Negocio.

The materials related to the prior informational hearings are available for review at stran.senate.ca.gov.