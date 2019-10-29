EYE ON SJC, News

San Diego Gas & Electric Addresses Potential Power Outages

Staff report

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDGE) representatives said on Tuesday, Oct. 29 some customers in unincorporated areas east of San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente could be affected by potential public safety power shut-offs if those shut-offs occur.

Power shut-offs are occurring across California due to concerns about wildfires. If adverse weather conditions require turning off the power for public safety, SDGE proactively notifies customers before enacting the shut-off.

Visit sdge.com/ready, sdgenews.com and sdge.com/outagemap for updated information and a real-time outage map.

About The Author Capo Dispatch

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>