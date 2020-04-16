San Diego Wallet Company Donates Masks

Staff report

Allett Wallets, a company based in San Diego, has donated masks to hospitals, first responders and retirement homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Adam and Bridget Muscat, siblings who run the company, reportedly gained support for the initiative by calling on friends, family and customers to help spread the message.

“Many people are being called upon to work on the front lines of this virus, and this is our part of the fight,” Adam Muscat said in a press release. “With this effort, we are helping to protect thousands of people and their families.”

The washable and reusable face masks are available for purchase in 2-packs for $25 at allett.com. Each two-pack sold results in a donation of two masks.