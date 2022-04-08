San Juan Business Owner Recognized as Woman of the Year for 73rd Assembly District

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breanna Greenberg

Assemblymember Laurie Davies selected San Juan Capistrano business owner Julie Beeman as the area’s Woman of the Year for her leadership in South Orange County.

“I am proud to select San Juan Capistrano business owner Julie Beeman as my Woman of the Year for 2022,” Davies said in her announcement. “Julie has been an integral part of the 73rd District for many years and has made invaluable and far-reaching contributions to the welfare and improvement of her community.”

Assemblymember Laurie Davies honored San Juan Capistrano business owner Julie Beeman as Woman of the Year for her leadership in South Orange County. Photo: Courtesy of the Office of Assemblymember Laurie Davies

Beeman has served as a charter member of the California Women’s Leadership Association and has served the organization as president for six years. Over the past 25 years, Beeman has advised other women entrepreneurs and mentored students and other professionals entering the workforce.

Davies, in the release, noted that Beeman is a lifelong county resident and entrepreneur who founded VCS Environmental, an environmental firm that specializes in CEQA, biology, regulatory and cultural services for the building and transportation industries.

VCS, Davies added, “provides its municipal and private clients with exceptional service, guiding them through the complicated requirements of local, state and federal agencies,” since 1996, and “now staffs 25 individuals in San Juan Capistrano.”

According to Davies’ announcement, VCS will provide $25,000 in scholarships to students interested in entering the environmental, transportation and/or planning fields in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

