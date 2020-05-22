San Juan Capistrano Added as Coronavirus Testing Site

Staff report

San Juan Capistrano is one of four new local coronavirus testing sites, OC Health Care Agency recently announced.

The tests are by appointment only, and applicants must meet testing criteria. The other three new announced sites are in Buena Park, Orange and Santa Ana.

The addition of the four sites increases Orange County’s testing capacity by 2,640 per week, a press release said.

“I believe that knowledge is power,” said County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District. “Now that we have the ability to test more residents, we can gather additional data that may help us refine our knowledge of COVID-19 in Orange County and inform our policy decisions moving forward.”

Visit occovid19.ochealthinfo.com for more information.