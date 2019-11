Staff report

If you’re looking to learn the sweet science in San Juan Capistrano, a boxing gym is open in town.

Capistrano Boxing Gym held a ribbon cutting Saturday, Nov. 16. Their address is 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite E4, San Juan Capistrano.

To reach them by phone, call 949.276.7776. Their website is capoboxxinggym.com and they also have a Facebook page.