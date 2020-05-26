San Juan Capistrano City Council Chamber Reopening for Meetings

Staff report

The San Juan Capistrano City Council Chamber is once again opening its doors to the public for city council meetings starting on Tuesday, June 2—but with some changes.

Those in attendance will have to wear face masks or coverings, and plexiglass barriers have been installed at the dais, staff tables and podium. Social distancing will be maintained by limiting some audience seating, according to an announcement from the city.

“Masks will be provided if needed. A hand-washing station and hand sanitizer will also be available,” the announcement said. “To limit the number of individuals in the Council Chamber, the public is still encouraged to watch the meeting from home through the City’s website.”

People with symptoms of COVID-19 or considered at risk are advised not to attend.

The San Juan Capistrano City Council Chamber has recently been closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Councilmembers have conducted meetings by teleconference.