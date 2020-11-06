San Juan Capistrano City Hall Closes to Public After City Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

San Juan Capistrano City Manager Ben Siegel confirmed a limited number of city employees have recently tested positive for COVID-19, “consistent with the trends we’re seeing across the region.”

“As we head into cold and flu season, the city has taken the proactive step of closing City Hall to the public to protect the health of our employees as well as those who come to City Hall to do business,” Siegel said. “City Hall office staff has already transitioned to remote work to ensure that all City services continue uninterrupted.”

The city has immediately initiated tracing and notification efforts, Siegel said.

The public closure was effective Friday, Nov. 6. Citizens can visit the city website at sanjuancapistrano.org for information on how to keep utilizing city services and personnel.

“Although city facilities are closed, all public safety services are fully staffed and operational and essential services such as waste disposal, building inspections, street maintenance, etc. continue uninterrupted,” a city update said.

A planning commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10, will be held telephonically and broadcast live on the city website. Members of the public will not be permitted to attend in person.

San Juan government meetings have recently been held in person and physically open to the public, with social distancing and face mask requirements in place.

Collin Breaux covers San Juan Capistrano and other South Orange County news as the City Editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. Before moving to California, he covered Hurricane Michael, politics and education in Panama City, Florida. He can be reached by email at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com.