Cowboy hats, ball gowns, and country music filled the special event room at El Adobe de Capistrano on Saturday, March 11, during the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association’s El Presidenté Ball.

San Juan residents and the South Orange County community joined the Fiesta Association for the annual event to dance, eat food, mingle, and have a good time.

The event is intended to celebrate San Juan’s Western culture and is part of Fiesta de las Golondrinas—the annual season celebrating the return of the swallows to town. Attendees wear retro Western outfits, including colorful and elaborate gowns.

The Electric Tumbleweeds, a fixture at Fiesta events, were the night’s musical entertainment.

During the annual Ball, Fiesta Association President Jim Taylor recognized junior dignitaries and San Juan Elementary School students Eloise Glynn and Javier Martinez; senior dignitaries Ms. Fiesta Daniele Smith and Senor San Juan John “Fish” Fischle; San Juan Mayor Howard Hart; and Fiesta Association board members.

Other upcoming seasonal events will include the Fiesta Grande at Swallow’s Inn on March 22 and, of course, the Swallows Day Parade in Downtown San Juan Capistrano on March 25. The Fiesta Association organizes the events.









The Fiesta Association’s annual El Presidenté Ball was held at El Adobe de Capistrano on Saturday, March 11, as part of Fiesta de las Golondrinas. Photos: Collin Breaux