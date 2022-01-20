San Juan Capistrano Gets Another Country Concert with Jon Pardi

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Featured photo: Country musician Jon Pardi will perform at The OutPost on March 17. Photo: Courtesy of The OutPost

Staff report

More country music concerts are coming to the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park in San Juan Capistrano—this time, with Jon Pardi announced.

Pardi—known for hits like “Head Over Boots” and “Heartache on the Dance Floor”—will perform at the park’s venue The OutPost on March 17.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale on Wednesday, January 26th, at 10 a.m. and to the general public on Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. at sanjuanoutpost.com and eventbrite.com. People can get pre-sale access by signing up at sanjuanoutpost.com.

General admission is $49 and limited-capacity “Golden Circle” tickets are $79.50.

Another country music show is also scheduled at The OutPost in March, with Walker Hayes performing on March 11 for the official Swallows Day Parade weekend kick-off concert.

Park operators have made bringing in more musical and entertainment events a priority at the request of city officials, who are negotiating with current operators Hillary and Robert Ridland to secure long-term operations for the park. The Ridlands are partnering with entertainment company TAG Presents for these events.

