San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association Kids’ Pet Parade 2020

The annual Fiesta Association Kids’ Pet Parade once again brought the community together for an adorable experience.
Kids and adults got to display different animals, including dogs and horses, in various costumes. The dignitaries for this year’s Fiesta de las Golondrinas season served as judges for the event, which was held at Los Rios Park. There was face painting and music by the A. Rae Band.
The winners:
Domestic pet
1st place: Lara and Lana with Lawrence the poodle
2nd place: Hattie and Hunter with Sammy the French bulldog
Team Costume
1st place: Persia with Chloe the hot dog pug
2nd place: Supergirls Aurora and Naomi with Spur the pony
Farm/Barn
1st place: Lyla with Domino the goat
2nd place: Emma and Lily with Harley Davidson the pig
Exotic
1st place: Emma and Lily with Baylor the Flemish giant rabbit
Young at Heart
Nina Leone with Stan the Man
Judges’ Choice
Supergirls Aurora and Naomi with Spur the pony
Aurora and Naomi Gonzalez will go on to be in the Swallows Day parade with Spur. Ricardo’s Place sponsored the pet parade.
