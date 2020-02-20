San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association Kids’ Pet Parade 2020

The annual Fiesta Association Kids’ Pet Parade once again brought the community together for an adorable experience.

Kids and adults got to display different animals, including dogs and horses, in various costumes. The dignitaries for this year’s Fiesta de las Golondrinas season served as judges for the event, which was held at Los Rios Park. There was face painting and music by the A. Rae Band.

The winners:

Domestic pet

1st place: Lara and Lana with Lawrence the poodle

2nd place: Hattie and Hunter with Sammy the French bulldog

Team Costume

1st place: Persia with Chloe the hot dog pug

2nd place: Supergirls Aurora and Naomi with Spur the pony

Farm/Barn

1st place: Lyla with Domino the goat

2nd place: Emma and Lily with Harley Davidson the pig

Exotic

1st place: Emma and Lily with Baylor the Flemish giant rabbit

Young at Heart

Nina Leone with Stan the Man

Judges’ Choice

Supergirls Aurora and Naomi with Spur the pony

Aurora and Naomi Gonzalez will go on to be in the Swallows Day parade with Spur. Ricardo’s Place sponsored the pet parade.