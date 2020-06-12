San Juan Capistrano High School Athletes of the Year

By Zach Cavanagh

Joey Hobert. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

Joey Hobert

Football

Joey Hobert was all over the field in leading the San Juan Hills football team to its first CIF-SS championship. In the Division 4 title game at Loyola of Los Angeles, Hobert scored a rushing touchdown, returned a fumble for a touchdown and blocked an extra point in the 21-15 win. Hobert also continued to punt and return kicks for the Stallions. Hobert scored 18 touchdowns receiving and one rushing, as well as returning two interceptions, two punts, a kickoff and a fumble for scores. Hobert will continue his academic and football careers at Washington State University in the fall.

Max Miller. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

Max Miller

Water Polo

Max Miller was the undisputed leader for the San Juan Hills boys water polo team on its run to the CIF-SS championship game. Miller’s team-high 163 goals blew away the Stallions’ No. 2 goal-scorer with 46 goals, and his team-high 204 points was more than three times the next-highest total of 59. Miller was also second in assists with 41. With his goal-scoring prowess, Miller was named the Division 4 Player of the Year and finished his career at No. 7 on the CIF-SS all-time goals list with 512 career tallies. Miller will continue his academic and water polo careers at USC.

Lucy Hodge. Photo: San Juan Hills

Lucy Hodge

Lacrosse

The first official lacrosse season in CIF-SS history was cut short due to the coronavirus, but Lucy Hodge still made a major impact to close her stellar San Juan Hills career. This season, Hodge scored 44 goals in only six games for a team-high and also led the Stallions in ground balls with 26 and draw controls with 41. Hodge was on pace to nearly double her 2019 scoring output, when she scored 69 goals in 17 games. Hodge scored 159 career goals in 57 games as a four-year varsity player. Hodge will attend UC Berkeley in the fall.

Anthony Grover. Photo: JSerra

Anthony Grover

Cross Country, Track

Anthony Grover capped a nearly impeccable cross country career with a golden senior season. Grover earned his third straight Trinity League title, his second Orange County championship, his second CIF-SS Division 4 title and his third straight CIF State Division IV title. Grover also qualified for the Nike Cross Nationals for the first time and finished 21st. Grover finished first in six of his nine races and finished second at the Mt. SAC Invitational. He also took first in his only two track events this season. Grover will continue his academic and running careers at Wake Forest.

Samantha Williams. Photo: JSerra

Samantha Williams

Soccer

Samantha Williams was a dynamic playmaker who helped the JSerra girls soccer team advance to its fourth straight Southern California Regional championship game this season. Williams had been an impactful player for the Lions in the midfield during a run of three straight CIF-SS Division 1 titles, and this season, Williams stepped up to center forward. Williams scored 17 goals and added 12 assists and was named All-CIF as JSerra advanced to a fourth straight CIF-SS semifinal. She scored four goals across seven CIF-SS and Regional playoff games. Williams will continue on at Stanford in the fall.

Will Kenner. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

Will Kenner

Football, Basketball

Will Kenner was easily the top receiver on the St. Margaret’s football team in the fall and one of the most productive in Orange County. Kenner caught 82 passes for 1,301 yards and 19 touchdowns for the Tartans, ranking him as the No. 2 receiver in Orange County. Kenner was named All-CIF in Division 6 and the San Joaquin League football Player of the Year. Kenner was also a leader on the basketball court, as he helped lead the Tartans to the Academy League title and was named first-team all-league. Kenner will continue playing football at Cornell University.

Campbell Case. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

Campbell Case

Lacrosse

Campbell Case has been a key playmaker for the stellar St. Margaret’s girls lacrosse team. Although the season was cut short after three games this season due to the coronavirus, Case was integral to St. Margaret’s back-to-back U.S. Lacrosse Orange County and Southern Section championships in 2018 and 2019. Last season, Case scored 31 goals with 13 assists and scooped 35 ground balls. In 2018, Case scored 51 goals with 37 assists and added 28 ground balls. Case was labeled as a five-star recruit. She will continue her academic and lacrosse careers at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore in the fall.

