San Juan Capistrano Historical Society’s General Meeting Scheduled

If you’ve been curious about some of the changes you’ve seen in the downtown area, you’re invited to attend the San Juan Capistrano Historical Society’s General Meeting on March 1, 2020. The meeting is open to all guests and is free of charge.

Hear first hand from local resident and developer, Dan Almquist of Frontier Real Estate, about the projects his company is undertaking in town; the Capistrano Plaza, Heritage Barbecue, Performing Arts complex, and River Street Marketplace.

Historical Society president, Tom Ostensen, will also present brief updates on the Society’s activities and accomplishments, and the annual election of Board members will be held.

Please join the Historical Society for this informative presentation at the San Juan Capistrano Community Center, 25925 Camino Del Avion, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.