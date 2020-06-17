San Juan Capistrano Hosting Drive-In Fourth of July Fireworks Show, Movie Nights

Staff report

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to put a damper on large face-to-face gatherings, so the City of San Juan Capistrano has some drive-in events planned this summer.

A drive-in fireworks show is scheduled for the Fourth of July at the sports park by the community center. Attendees can enjoy the show from their vehicles, and parking reservations are required.

Registration can be completed through the city’s website through June 25 or until sold out. There will be no same-day registration. Social distancing requirements will be in place.

The city will also begin having drive-in movie nights at the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, starting on Tuesday, June 30. Parking registration is also required for this event, and it is free to all residents.

Gates will open at 7 p.m.; show time is 8:30 p.m.

The city is also inviting people to participate in a Patriotic Porch Party Decorating Contest. The grand prize winner will receive a bike.

Visit sanjuancapistrano.org/events for more information and to register.