San Juan Capistrano Library Bookstore Reopens

Staff report

It was March 2020 when the San Juan Capistrano Friends of the Library bookstore had to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After more than a year, it finally reopened on July 6, 2021.

There were reportedly more than 21 customers in before noon on the day of the reopening. The bookstore is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The bookstore and library are at 31495 El Camino Real, near Mission Basilica San Juan Capistrano.

Bibliophiles can again peruse the bookstore at the San Juan Capistrano library. Photo: Collin Breaux.

