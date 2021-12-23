San Juan Capistrano Library Temporarily Closes for Improvements

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

Featured photo: File

The San Juan Capistrano Library is undergoing renovations—necessitating a temporary closure.

The library—which is operated by the County of Orange—is undergoing what are called “tenant improvements.” Holds for books and other items can be picked up at the Laguna Niguel Library on Crown Valley Parkway.

The Friends of the Library Bookstore next to the San Juan library is still open.

Visit the Orange County Public Libraries website at ocpl.org for updates.

