After being closed for more than a year because of renovations, the San Juan Capistrano Library will open again to the public next month.

A ceremony will be held on March 7 at 10 a.m. to celebrate the updates and welcome residents back to the local branch.

“The ceremony will include remarks from County Librarian Julie Quillman, elected officials, a ribbon cutting and photo opportunities with children’s book character Mouse from the If You Give a Mouse a Cookie series,” said David Lopez, a marketing and communications librarian for OC Public Libraries, which oversees the San Juan branch.

The local branch—located at 31495 El Camino Real, near Capistrano Union High School—has been closed since December 2021.

“The goal of the San Juan Capistrano tenant enhancement is to reimagine the existing space to ensure the facility is compliant and accessible to all,” Lopez said. “The project scope includes upgraded cabling, improved energy efficiencies, new lighting, paint, carpet, furniture, and shelving.”

“There are more computer and laptop areas, a laptop kiosk, a small new community space for programs and book clubs, as well as a dedicated teen and children’s areas,” Lopez continued.

The upgrades will also benefit the community because of access to more “collection choices,” including foreign languages, Lopez said.

“The community also gains usable space for the public to study, read and attend programs and to create a modern, inviting space where people can gather to build community,” he said.

The Graves Design Firm was consulted with prior to the enhancements, because of OCPL wanting to be mindful of architect Michael Graves—who designed the original building—and his legacy, as well as the building’s importance to the community.

More information about the San Juan branch and OCPL in general can be found at ocpl.org.