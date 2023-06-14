An active-duty Marine from San Juan Capistrano was one of two individuals arrested on Tuesday, June 14, by FBI and Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents in connection with allegations of firebombing a Planned Parenthood clinic in Costa Mesa last year.

Chance Brannon, 23, of San Juan and stationed at Camp Pendleton, was reportedly arrested Tuesday morning without incident, along with Tibet Ergul, 21, of Irvine. The two men are expected to make an initial appearance in court that same day.

The U.S. Department of Justice alleges the two men used a Molotov cocktail in the firebombing.

“My office takes very seriously this brazen attack that targeted a facility that provides critical health care services to thousands of people in Orange County,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada in a news release. “While it is fortunate that no one was physically harmed and responders were able to prevent the clinic from being destroyed, the defendants’ violent actions are entirely unacceptable.”

The firebombing reportedly happened on March 13, 2022.

“As a result of the fire, the Planned Parenthood Costa Mesa health care clinic was forced to close the following morning and cancel approximately 30 appointments,” the Department of Justice news release said.

Security videos show two men wearing hooded sweatshirts and face masks throwing a flaming device at the facility at approximately 1 a.m. the day of the attack.

Charges made against Brannon and Ergul carry a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.