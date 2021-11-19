San Juan Capistrano Native to Discuss Acjachemen Traditions at UU Service

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Featured photo: Jacque Tahuka-Nunez, a member of the Juaneno Band of Mission Indians, is shown here at Mission San Juan Capistrano. Photo: Courtesy of the the Unitarian Universalists Fellowship of Laguna Beach

Staff report

San Juan Capistrano native Jacque Tahuka-Nunez, of the Juaneno Band of Mission Indians, will be the special guest for the Unitarian Universalists Fellowship of Laguna Beach’s service on Sunday, Nov. 28.

Tahuka-Nunez will discuss the customs and traditions of the Acjachemen people, who are native to the San Juan area. The community is invited to attend.

“Jacque Tahuka-Nunez, a San Juan Capistrano native, has spent her adult life sharing her Acjachemen ancestral lineage, preserving her culture through the oral Native American tradition of storytelling,” a news release said. “In recent years, Jacque has worked as a cultural consultant for the Indian Cultural Center and Justice Center in Santa Rosa, California, creating educational materials that reflect an accurate history of California’s indigenous people.”

The service starts at 10:45 a.m. The church is at 429 Cypress Avenue in Laguna Beach. The event can also be viewed through a Zoom link on the church’s Facebook page.

