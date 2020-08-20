San Juan Capistrano Officials Set Plans for Distributing COVID-19 Assistance Funds

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

San Juan Capistrano officials discussed how to administer coronavirus-related assistance funding received under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, during a regular city council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The funding was provided to states by Congress, with California and Orange County subsequently sharing portions of their funding with the City of San Juan Capistrano. The county provided $313,000 and the state provided $450,000.

Proposed uses in San Juan would be $200,000 for small business and nonprofit grants, $200,000 for individual and family rental assistance and $50,000 for food distribution in the community. The funds are intended to go to those people financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To administer (this rental assistance) program, staff proposes that the city use South County Outreach, who already has a well-functioning established program to provide rental assistance in our area,” said Ken Al-Imam, the city’s chief financial officer. “South County Outreach would handle intake eligibility determination. They would award disbursements and address the documentation requirements of the CARES Act.”

Staff recommendations are to limit disbursements per family to one month’s worth of rent to benefit as many families as possible. As for the food distribution, staff proposed using existing nonprofits that regularly provide food for San Juan residents.

The city council approved the funding recommendations. Councilmember Sergio Farias suggested they rename the funding source San Juan Capistrano CARES.