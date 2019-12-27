San Juan Capistrano Pavement Considered in ‘Fair’ Condition

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

The City of San Juan Capistrano’s overall Pavement Condition Index (PCI) score is 72.7, considered “fair” for local and arterial streets. City Manager Ben Siegel discussed the PCI score in an email after an information request by The Capistrano Dispatch.

PCI is a numerical index used to indicate the general condition of the roadways, with the index ranging between 100 and 0. The figure 100 represents a newly paved street and 0 is a street section that has “structurally failed,” Siegel said.

“The PCI is based on a visual survey of pavement surfaces and is measured for both local and arterial streets,” Siegel said. “The PCI is submitted by the city semi-annually to the Orange County Transportation Authority in order to be eligible to receive Measure M funds, the county’s half-cent sales tax for transportation projects.”

Any “meaningful” improvement in the city’s PCI score would require an “additional, significant” investment from the city’s General Fund, which also goes to pay for public safety, parks, building, code enforcement and other core municipal services, Siegel said.

The next major street project in the community is slated to begin this summer in the Meredith Canyon neighborhood. “The plans for that project are nearly complete and ready to be competitively bid. That project will repair approximately three miles of roads at an estimated cost of $4.2 million,” Siegel said. “Over the last few years, major roadway pavement repair projects have occurred in the Villas neighborhood ($2.2 million), Camino Capistrano between La Zanja and Oso Road ($600,000), and Junipero Serra Road between the south and north I-5 ramps ($300,000).”