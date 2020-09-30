EYE ON SJC, News

San Juan Capistrano Receives Housing Grant

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

The City of San Juan Capistrano is receiving a $150,000 grant to facilitate more housing.

The Local Early Action Planning (LEAP) grant comes from the California Department of Housing and Community Development, State Sen. Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) said.

“The LEAP grant will help lay the foundation needed to provide for the city’s housing needs now and in the future,” Bates said.

The 2019-20 state budget provides funding for the grant. Providing housing is on the city’s radar; in April, the city council approved an exclusive negotiation agreement with Jamboree Housing Corporation for potential affordable housing on property near city hall.

