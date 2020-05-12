San Juan Capistrano Resident Among Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators

Staff report

San Juan Capistrano resident Edwin Miranda has been named as one of the top Latino mortgage professionals across the United States.

Miranda was voted No. 224 in the sixth annual Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators Report list, released by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®) in association with the insurance company Radian.

Edwin Miranda has been recognized for his work in the mortgage industry. Photo courtesy of Ediwin Miranda.

Miranda achieved 87 closed mortgages during the 2019 calendar year, according to a press release.

“Congratulations to this amazing group of loan originators who continue to break ground in helping people achieve their dream of homeownership,” 2020 NAHREP President Sara Rodriguez said in the press release. “A lot of new homeowners were created thanks to their hard work, passion and excellence!” Miranda has been a San Juan Capistrano for the past 15-plus years.