San Juan Capistrano Resident Handcrafts Pizzas for Side Hustle

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Like many others, Danny Garcia grew bored during the COVID-19 pandemic—so the experienced culinary professional starting making pizzas from scratch.

Garcia, who grew up in San Juan Capistrano and runs a catering business, decided to put his foodie skills to use even further by starting Lunita’s Pizza. Pizzas can be ordered by texting him at 949.350.4670. Orders are reservation only.

“I take my time with it,” Garcia said. “We do a natural fermentation. It’s a 48-hour process.”

Danny Garcia makes pizzas from scratch for order. Photo: Courtesy of Danny Garcia.

Garcia aims for quality with the ingredients, including pepperoni and cheese. He estimates he makes pizzas about five times a week, with customers ordering two days in advance.

“It’s a project of love,” Garcia said.

The word “lunita” means “little moon,” which was chosen because it’s his daughter’s name and also relates to science fiction, one of Garcia’s passions.

Garcia currently makes the pizzas at home, where he has industrial refrigerators and a “cottage” license to do so. A cottage business means someone sells a limited quantity of food from their home, with a permit and after completing food safety training.

“People who do that are well-educated in handling food,” Garcia said.

Garcia has been in the culinary industry for close to 20 years, and he grew up in the restaurant business. He’s considering expanding Lunita’s Pizza to a restaurant space—or for nearby breweries and events—if it blows up. But for now, he is just preparing orders for personal deliveries or pick-up.

Pizza is an easy way for food professionals to show their culinary skills and a chance to be artistic, Garcia said.

“I love the simplicity with it,” he said. “I love how I can be creative.”

Garcia was working on a website for Lunita’s Pizza, as of this post. For more information, check out the Instagram page at instagram.com/lunitas_pizza, where menus are continually updated.

Collin Breaux

Collin Breaux covers San Juan Capistrano and other South Orange County news as the City Editor for The Capistrano Dispatch.

