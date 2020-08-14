San Juan Capistrano Resident Named to California Partnership to End Domestic Violence’s Board of Directors

Staff report

San Juan Capistrano resident and Laura’s House prevention and education manager Jennifer Ponce was elected to California Partnership to End Domestic Violence’s board of directors, according to a press release.

Laura’s House is an Orange County nonprofit providing domestic violence-related services. The Partnership represents more than 1,000 organizations and allied groups across the state.

“I am truly honored to join the esteemed board of directors at the Partnership and for the opportunity to play a larger role in supporting the coalition’s mission to prevent domestic violence in California,” Ponce said.

