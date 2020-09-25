San Juan Capistrano Resident Walking to Honor Fellow Cancer Victims

By Collin Breaux| Email: cbreaux@picketfencemdia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

The usual cancer walks and runs held in association with Susan G. Komen aren’t happening this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but one San Juan Capistrano breast cancer survivor still plans to bring the issue to light on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Ginger Modiri, cancer-free for eight years, will participate in a private walk through a gated neighborhood with family and friends to raise money for cancer victims. The walk is not a Komen-sponsored event, and the Komen organization is encouraging virtual events on Saturday.

Modiri said she and others have been doing the walk for years. Mordiri’s walk will start at Marbella Country Club and include banners and balloons.

“When you go through the treatment, it’s hell on wheels,” Modiri said. “When I walk, I walk with a heavy heart for the people going through it.” Despite the disruption of in-person events, people can still donate to help cancer patients at komen.org