San Juan Capistrano Student Among Semifinalists for Performing Arts Competition

Staff report

California Preparatory Academy student Rhyan Foerster is competing in ballet for The Music Center’s 34th annual Spotlight program—a performing arts competition and scholarship and artistic development program for teens. Students will compete in various categories, including acting, dancing, and classical instrumental performing, a news release said.

“The program recognizes and rewards all participants throughout the competition with a range of benefits such as individual feedback from industry professionals, performance opportunities and more than $100,000 in cash awards through three rounds of auditions,” the news release said.

Foerster is one of 100 high school students who are semifinalists in the program. The Music Center is based in Los Angeles, while California Preparatory Academy is in San Juan Capistrano.

“After nearly two years of online programming and distanced arts learning, The Music Center is thrilled to bring the Spotlight performance and in-person arts experiences back to our campus. Spotlight offers participants multiple opportunities for artistic development that help these aspiring young performers hone their craft and guide their aspirations, whether that be on stage or in the boardroom,” Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center, said in the news release. “We want to ensure young people have a supportive and nurturing environment and performance experiences that allow them to develop their talents and determine their path. Spotlight offers the means for them to do that.”

