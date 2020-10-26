San Juan Capistrano Target Store Opens

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

The new Target store in San Juan Capistrano has opened at 31874 Del Obispo Street, the site of a former Ralphs.

The small-format store sells food, clothing, toys and other items. It also has a Starbucks shop and CVS pharmacy. Social distancing and masks are required of guests.

The new Target store is open in San Juan Capistrano. Photo: Collin Breaux

A grand opening was held Oct. 25, though the store was open days before that. Store hours are Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

The store did not hold an in-person media event, but did send over a statement after a comment request by The Capistrano Dispatch.

The San Juan Capistrano Target store sells a variety of merchandise. Photo: Collin Breaux

“Local guests have told us they love shopping at Target, and we’re excited to serve the local community,” the statement said. “This small-format store is Target’s first location in San Juan Capistrano and caters to local guests for an easy, safe and convenient shopping experience with an assortment tailored to meet their needs.”

A fact sheet released by the company said the store is approximately 31,000 square feet and employs approximately 90 team members. The San Juan location is the 114th total store in the greater Los Angeles area.

Small-format stores are being opened by Target across the country in areas where a bigger location may not fit.

“With the addition of the San Juan Capistrano store, Target now operates 140 small-format stores, with nearly 1,900 Target stores nationwide,” the fact sheet said.

Other new businesses are also planning to open or want to open along Del Obispo. Chick-fil-A plans to open at the former Citibank building in early 2021, while In-n-Out Burger wants to open a drive-thru restaurant at the current Marie Callender’s site.

