San Juan Capistrano Teachers Receive CUSD Teacher of the Year Awards

Staff report

Featured photo: Courtesy of Steven Georges/CUSD Insider

The Capistrano Unified School District has announced Teacher of the Year Awards for different grade levels, including two in San Juan Capistrano.

San Juan Hills’ Marie Finman is the High School Teacher of the Year, and Marco Forster Middle School’s Sergio Sanabria is the Middle School Teacher of the Year. District representatives recently visited the winners at their schools to congratulate them.

“I feel humbled because everyone here is so great, and that I would be selected by them is humbling. I just come and do my job,” Finman said in a story by CUSD Insider, the district’s news outlet.

“I’m super elated that I am able to represent such a wonderful community,” CUSD Insider quoted Sanabria as saying. “The (community) means everything.”

Sanabria has taught a variety of subjects in CUSD since 2013 and is noted for the level of care he has for students. Finman teaches Spanish and English language development and has been teaching at San Juan Hills for eight years.

Castille Elementary School’s Karen Kauo in Mission Viejo was named the Elementary School Teacher of the Year.

