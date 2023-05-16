The San Juan Summer Nites concerts are set to return to Historic Town Center Park next month and will feature a variety of free music during the coming months, the City of San Juan Capistrano recently announced.

Classic rock band The Trip will kick the series off on June 21, the ’80s cover band Flashback Heart Attack will perform on July 19, Country Western act Smith will entertain audiences on Aug. 16, and local staple Tijuana Dogs will finish off this year’s schedule on Sept. 20.

The slate of bands will perform during the popular and free concerts at Historic Town Center Park, 31872 El Camino Real, from 6-8 p.m. on the selected Wednesdays.

There will also be vendor booths, food trucks, adult beverages, and children’s entertainment at the shows. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Free trolley services will be available on concert days from 4-9 p.m.