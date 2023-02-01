For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Juan Capistrano high school sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports.
National Signing Day saw 23 student-athletes from San Juan Capistrano high schools be honored or sign their National Letters of Intent in on-campus ceremonies on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Here is the list of the San Juan Capistrano signees:
San Juan Hills High School – Nine Signees, Six Sports
- Kaylee Larson, University of Pittsburgh, Gymnastics
- Audrey Johnson, Augustana University, Swimming
- David Schmitt, Harvard, Swimming
- Enzo Benzan, Claremont McKenna College, Football
- Brayden Bockler, U.S. Military Academy (Army), Football
- Austin Keetch, University of Utah, Football
- Max Mullick, Arizona State, Lacrosse
- Elsa Gilmore, Westminster College, Volleyball
- Ella Voris, Biola University, Cross Country/Track
JSerra Catholic High School – Five Signees, Three Sports
- Landon Sachs, University of Arizona, Tennis
- Aiden Aguayo, Utah Tech, Football
- Elliot Chung, Washington University, Football
- Grace Graham, Loyola Marymount, Soccer
- Ryan Woodards, UNLV, Soccer
St. Margaret’s Episcopal School – Nine Signees, Seven Sports
- Owen Binder, Dickinson College, Lacrosse
- Keegan Carnell, Tufts University, Golf
- Sam Dunnell, San Diego State, Football
- Audrey Harrington, Lehigh University, Tennis
- Liesel Blau, Swarthmore College, Soccer
- Andrew Miehe, University of Pennsylvania, Baseball
- Brady Moseley, Colby College, Volleyball
- Eileen Sadati, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Volleyball
- Jack Stahl, Princeton, Lacrosse
