For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Juan Capistrano high school sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports.

National Signing Day saw 23 student-athletes from San Juan Capistrano high schools be honored or sign their National Letters of Intent in on-campus ceremonies on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Here is the list of the San Juan Capistrano signees:

San Juan Hills High School – Nine Signees, Six Sports

Kaylee Larson, University of Pittsburgh, Gymnastics

Audrey Johnson, Augustana University, Swimming

David Schmitt, Harvard, Swimming

Enzo Benzan, Claremont McKenna College, Football

Brayden Bockler, U.S. Military Academy (Army), Football

Austin Keetch, University of Utah, Football

Max Mullick, Arizona State, Lacrosse

Elsa Gilmore, Westminster College, Volleyball

Ella Voris, Biola University, Cross Country/Track

JSerra Catholic High School – Five Signees, Three Sports

Landon Sachs, University of Arizona, Tennis

Aiden Aguayo, Utah Tech, Football

Elliot Chung, Washington University, Football

Grace Graham, Loyola Marymount, Soccer

Ryan Woodards, UNLV, Soccer

St. Margaret's Student-Athletes Commit to Top Colleges During Winter Signing Period



Read More: https://t.co/uAUnMhl9Cp pic.twitter.com/C4KLz2yGCB — SMES Athletics (@SMESAthletics) February 1, 2023

St. Margaret’s Episcopal School – Nine Signees, Seven Sports

Owen Binder, Dickinson College, Lacrosse

Keegan Carnell, Tufts University, Golf

Sam Dunnell, San Diego State, Football

Audrey Harrington, Lehigh University, Tennis

Liesel Blau, Swarthmore College, Soccer

Andrew Miehe, University of Pennsylvania, Baseball

Brady Moseley, Colby College, Volleyball

Eileen Sadati, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Volleyball

Jack Stahl, Princeton, Lacrosse