San Juan Hills Alumna Details Coronavirus Experience

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Olivia Fu, who is 20 and a 2018 graduate of San Juan Hills High School, has recovered from the coronavirus after testing positive for it in March.

Fu attends Stanford University and initially woke up on March 10 with a sore throat. She didn’t think anything at first, but then asked her parents if she should get tested after she developed other symptoms. Fu called her student health center and went through screenings before she got tested.

She was initially told she tested negative, but eventually learned she actually had tested positive. Fu was angry about the initial misunderstanding, but said she understands since the health care system is currently overwhelmed.

Though Olivia Fu recovered from COVID-19, it can be fatal. Photo courtesy of Olivia Fu

“I feel fine now,” Fu said. “I got pretty lucky. My symptoms were light.”

Fu and her parents went into isolation after her diagnosis, and she also informed co-workers she might have exposed. Fu also decided to get tested since she had traveled, though only between Stanford and Orange County.

Her symptoms lasted only several days, though Fu calls the experience shocking. The initial reaction from family and friends was of surprise, and her parents knew how to handle the situation since they are doctors.

People asked her about COVID-19 after she posted about it on social media, and Fu used that as a chance to share information from health agencies with them.

Fu encouraged people to remain indoors and practice social distancing. Though Fu recovered, COVID-19 can be fatal.

“It was definitely a crazy experience,” Fu said. “Even though I’ve been physically OK for a while, getting back into a normal headspace hasn’t happened yet.”