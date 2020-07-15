EYE ON SJC, News, SPORTS & OUTDOORS

San Juan Hills Athlete Receives US Lacrosse Award

Staff report

Lucy Hodge, a recent San Juan Hills High School graduate, has been named the California-Orange County recipient of the US Lacrosse 2020 Jackie Pitts Award for high school girls.

Lucy Hodge, a recent San Juan Hills High School graduate, has been named the California-Orange County recipient of the US Lacrosse 2020 Jackie Pitts Award for high school girls. Photo: Melissa Hodge

US Lacrosse, the national governing body of men’s, women’s and youth lacrosse, recognizes a graduating senior in each of 68 chapters across the nation who personifies the spirit of the game, is academically outstanding, and is considered a valued role model in her school.

Hodge’s senior season ended in March when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all spring sports locally. She will study biology and Spanish at Tufts University in the fall.

Lucy Hodge, a recent San Juan Hills High School graduate, has been named the California-Orange County recipient of the US Lacrosse 2020 Jackie Pitts Award for high school girls. Photo: Scott Depenbrok

